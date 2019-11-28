AUSTIN

City offices closed

Thursday, Friday

The city of Austin administrative offices and other municipal facilities will be closed Thursday and Friday in observance of Thanksgiving.

Trash, recycling, compost and yard trimmings collection for Austin Resource Recovery residential collection customers will slide a day due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Thursday collection slides to Friday, and Friday collection slides to Saturday. The Recycle and Reuse Drop-Off Center will be closed Thursday.

Austin Public Library, Recycled Reads Bookstore and the Austin History Center branches will be closed through Friday.

All city recreation, cultural arts, nature, history and senior centers will be closed through Friday and reopen Saturday for regular business hours. For information: austintexas.gov/parkclosures.

The Zilker Botanical Gardens and Deep Eddy, Big Stacy, Springwoods and Bartholomew pools will be closed Thursday but reopen Friday for regular business hours. Barton Springs Pool will be open Thursday, but lifeguards will not be present, so it will be “swim at your own risk.”

Final reservations and carts will be issued at noon for city golf courses, and the driving range will close at 1:30 p.m. Thursday. Pro shop and concessions will close at 4:30 p.m. City tennis centers will be closed Thursday and reopen from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.

The Austin Animal Center will be closed Thursday and will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday. The center will be open during its regular hours Saturday and Sunday.

EAST AUSTIN

Animal Shelter hosts

‘Black Furiday’ event

The Austin Animal Shelter, 7201 Levander Loop, will waive adoption fees for all animals Friday through Sunday.

The shelter will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, with regular operating hours from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The shelter is over capacity and has over 800 animals that need to be adopted.

For information: austinanimalcenter.org.

ROUND ROCK

Reindeer Run begins

at 4 p.m. Saturday

The Rotary Club of Round Rock Sunrise and the Round Rock Parks and Recreation Department will present the ninth annual Reindeer Run at 4 p.m. Saturday at Old Settlers Park, 3300 E. Palm Valley Blvd.

Participants are encouraged to wear holiday clothing/costumes. Prizes will be awarded in age categories. There will be opportunities for photographs. Paid participants in both 5K runs will receive an event T-shirt and a glow-in-the-dark necklace or stick while supplies last.

Proceeds will support the maintenance and improvement of the Play for All Park in Round Rock for children with cognitive or physical challenges.

The cost is $35 for ages 13 and older in the timed 5K; $30 for ages 13 and older or free for ages 12 and younger with a participating adult in the Family Fun 5K Run/Walk; or $5 for children ages 12 and younger in the Kids 1K.

To register: bit.ly/2OLoRXM.

SMITHVILLE

Registration open

for Turkey Trot 5K

The 2019 Turkey Trot 5K will take place from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Smithville Indoor Recreation Center, 106 Gazley St.

The event will feature a Turkey Trot Fun Run, 5K and 1-mile routes. Strollers and leashed dogs are welcome. Shirts will be available while supplies last.

The cost is $15 for adults, $10 for youths and $5 for the fun run.

To register: smithville.recdesk.com; 512-237-3282, ext. 7.

American-Statesman staff