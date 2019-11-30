25 years ago:

NAIROBI, Kenya - The ocean liner Achille Lauro’s history of misfortune ended in flames Wednesday on the Indian Ocean, where nearly 1,000 passengers and crew fled in lifeboats as the listing cruise ship burned.

50 years ago:

WASHINGTON - A senior Republican senator says he is confident efforts to retain the 27 1/2 percent oil and gas depletion allowance will fail in a tax reform-minded Senate.

75 years ago:

TAHOKA - Lynn County’s 4-H club Achievement Day program, which was held here today, was attended by a large crowd of 4-H boys, their parents and interested spectators.

100 years ago:

The need of the night watchman had become so acute during the past few weeks that a few of the progressive merchants of the city secured the services of G.C. Hufstedler, for a night watchmen. Mr. Hufstedler is now no the job all hours of the night.