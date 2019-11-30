A man described as in his 40s was shot and injured Friday night in North Austin, according to Austin-Travis County EMS medics.

Medics responded to Quail Creek Drive and Payton Gin Road at about 9 p.m. after callers reported a man suffering from a gunshot wound, a statement from EMS said.

The man was taken to a local trauma center to be treated for his injuries, according to medics. The injuries are not expected to be life threatening, the statement said.

It was not immediately clear whether Austin police had identified any suspects.

The incident happened just two miles away from where a man was killed and another was injured in a separate shooting Friday afternoon.

Police said the men were shot in the 6600 block of North Lamar Boulevard, near the intersection with Justin Lane and south of U.S. 183.

The victims were taken to Dell Seton Medical Center and one of them was pronounced dead at 1:59 p.m., police said. The second man, described as in his late 20s, had injuries described as possibly life-threatening, medics said.

Police said they had possible persons of interest in the Friday afternoon case and the public was not in danger. Investigators were trying to determine whether those involved in that shooting knew each other, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.