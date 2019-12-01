We used to have a garage sale at least a couple of times a year just to avoid being buried in junk. I always enjoyed chatting with the folks who drifted by, but it’s been several years now since we had that fun.

Our last sale wasn’t really ours. Lightning struck a disabled neighbor’s uninsured house. Late that night, long after the firemen put out the original blaze and rolled away, embers in a wall reignited and that fine house almost burned down that night. So we had a neighborhood barn-building, in effect.

Dozens of families on our street donated better-than-usual items for that sale, with all the proceeds going to repair the damaged house. Since my lady and I have the longest, most spacious driveway/patio on the block, we hosted that massive garage sale.

Together (because craftsmen and contractors in both the neighbors’ church and mine did the extensive repairs at prices below cost) we raised enough money to replace our neighbors’ burned-out attic and roof and to make their house habitable again.

Early this summer I thought of that garage sale when I saw the news report that a couple of crooks were passing counterfeit $20 bills at garage sales in our town.

I chuckled as I thought about how their crookedness would have backfired on them if they had come to one of my regular garage sales years ago.

Those dummies probably would have had no idea that I was going to have to pay somebody to haul away most of my leftover junk. So stealing my stuff by paying with bogus currency actually would have saved me the dollars they thought they were swiping from me.

Dishonesty and deceit often turn out that way. Most liars deceive themselves worse than their victims. Thieves usually pay a bigger price than their victims. If you doubt that, read the story of Achan in your Bible (that’s in Joshua 7). Or turn to Acts 5 and see what Ananias and his wife Sapphira got for the lies they told.

Shysters think they are smarter than the victims they’re conning. And they keep on thinking that until the prison door clanks shut behind them.

Fortunes made by telling lies vanish quickly, the Bible warns us, and they often turn deadly (Prov. 21:6). But “people with integrity walk safely” (Prov. 10:9).

The choice is yours. Take your pick.

Gene Shelburne may be addressed at 2310 Anna St., Amarillo, TX 79106-4717 or at GeneShel@aol.com. Get his books or magazines at www.christianappeal.com. His column appears weekly.