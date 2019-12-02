Tarleton State University planetarium’s most popular holiday show The Mystery of the Christmas Star runs Dec. 5-19, investigating possible dates for the birth of Christ and looking at recorded sightings of significant astronomical events during this timeframe.

Show schedule:

Thursday, Dec. 5 – Noon Friday, Dec. 6 – Noon Monday, Dec. 9 – 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11 – 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12 – Noon and 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17 – Noon and 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18 – Noon and 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19 – Noon and 6 p.m. The planetarium is located in the Lamar Johanson Science Building on the Stephenville campus. Admission is free, but seating is limited to 86 guests per show.

During The Mystery of the Christmas Star, visitors to the Tarleton planetarium will see how signs in the sky could have been remarkable enough to cause the wise men to travel across the desert from Babylon to Bethlehem to see the newborn king.

To schedule school groups, clubs or other gatherings at the planetarium, call 254-968-0523 or email planetarium@tarleton.edu. Advance notice is required for private screenings.