Local musician Buck Fuffalo is once again gathering a group of musicians for a concert event that will raise money for Foster’s Home for Children.

Buck Fuffalo’s Family Christmas, now in its fifth year, will be held Dec. 5-7 at T-Birds Garage Pub at Melody Mountain Ranch.

“It’s grown quite a bit so we thought we would try it for three days this year,” Buck Fuffalo said.

Last year’s event raised more than $4,000 for the Foster’s Home.

“They use the money how they see fit,” he said. “Last year they even helped one of the kids go to culinary school.”

Doors will open at 2 p.m. Thursday with a slate of performances by Kolby Cooper, Buck Fuffalo, Austin Upchurch, Jon Young and more.

Dirty Rivers Boys, Shea Abshier & The Nighthowlers, Cottonwood Crows and Kerri Lick will headline Friday, and the event wraps up Saturday with Mike & The Moonpies, Clayton Landua, Larry Joe Taylor, Mike Stanley, James Cook and several others.

Tickets can be purchased at the door or at www.larryjoetaylor.com.

Three-day tickets are $35, two-day tickets are $25 and a single day ticket is $15.