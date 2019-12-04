EAST AUSTIN

Open house Saturday

at John Trevino Park

The Austin Parks and Recreation Department will host a community open house and celebration at John Trevino Jr. Metro Park.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the park, 9501 FM 969.

Attendees can visit areas of the site, including a ranch building, open meadows and heritage trees. The master-planning team will share the preferred plan, which has been developed based on community input from gatherings throughout the summer. The meeting will be in an open house format with opportunities to ask questions and share thoughts and priorities with the team. There will be free refreshments and nature activities.

DOWNTOWN AUSTIN

Holiday help program

offered Thursday at library

“Holidays in the Making” with representatives from H-E-B will run from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Austin Public Library Central Branch, 710 W. Cesar Chavez St.

Free activities will include cookie decorating, making floral arrangements, cooking demonstrations for quick holiday meals and a beauty bar with tips on holiday makeup.

NORTHEAST AUSTIN

Capital Area Halal Festival

takes place Saturday afternoon

The Capital Area Halal Festival, presented by the Council on American-Islamic Relations - Austin, will run from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Asian American Resource Center, 8401 Cameron Road.

The free festival will feature local vendors and artisans offering authentic cuisines, arts and crafts and cultural experiences.

For more information: bit.ly/2qXiYz0.

PFLUGERVILLE

Registration is open

for free health screenings

The Baylor Scott and White Medical Center, 2600 E. Pflugerville Parkway, will offer a free His and Her health event from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

The event will offer health screenings for all life’s stages.

To register: bswhealth.com/hishers; 844-279-36267.

LEANDER

Old Town Christmas

begins at 11 a.m. Saturday

The Old Town Christmas Festival will run from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Leander Chamber of Commerce, 100 N. Brushy St.

The free festival will feature the Old Town Rudolph Run, a Christmas marketplace, the Hometown Parade and tree lighting, and the opportunity to donate to the Blue Santa Program.

For more information: 512-528-9909.

BUDA

Trail of Lights opens

Thursday for seniors

The city of Buda’s Trail of Lights display will begin with a senior night from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, with normal hours of operation from 6 to 10 p.m. this Friday through Sunday, and also Dec. 13-15 and Dec. 20-22.

The display is at Stagecoach Park, 880 Main St., and features lighted and decorated displays that are provided by local businesses and organizations for visitors to view as they walk the park. The event also includes visits from Santa Claus and hot chocolate.

The trail is granite, 1½ miles long and the path is 10 feet wide. Golf carts are available for those who cannot walk long distances.

ELGIN

Holiday by the Tracks

takes place Saturday

The city of Elgin’s Home for Holiday by the Tracks will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday downtown.

Attendees can select a limited-edition holiday souvenir mug and sample hot cocoas from downtown businesses and vote for their favorite during the Hot Cocoa Stroll. The event will feature visits with Santa Claus from 10 a.m. to noon, a day of shopping at the local businesses, the Volunteer Fire Department Lighted Christmas Parade at dusk and a live nativity scene by St. Peters Lutheran Church.

For more information: elgintx.com.

SMITHVILLE

Festival of Lights,

parade on Saturday

The Smithville Festival of Lights and Lighted Parade will run from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday on Main Street.

The event will feature a kid’s fest, train rides and food and drinks. Before the parade begins, live music will be performed at 5:30 p.m. in the gazebo. There will be a holiday market during the event at the Smithville Indoor Recreation Center, 106 Gazley St.

American-Statesman staff