25 years ago:

WASHINGTON - Texas stands to lose almost 5,000 military and civilian positions under defense cuts announced Thursday b the Army and Air Force.

50 years ago:

TOKYO - Government officials said Saturday Japan will sign the nuclear nonproliferation treaty early next year if Prime Minister Eisaku Sato’s Liberal-Democratic party wins the Dec. 27 general election.

75 years ago:

Escaping ammonia fumes at Lubbock hotel Saturday afternoon hospitalized two persons, temporarily overcame at least six others and sent scores of people, their eyes streaming tears, scurrying from the big 11-story structure.

100 years ago:

MONEY! MONEY!! Place your loans in the San Antonio Joint Stock Land Bank. 6 percent interest --- 33 years. 5 year option. - Jno. F. Turner. Successor to F.M. Maddox. Lubbock State Bank Building.