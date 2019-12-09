Ballinger Elementary Breakfast

Friday: Homemade ham, egg & cheese big bite, fresh apple, orange juice.

Monday: Whole grain golden pancakes & sausage, fresh apple, orange juice, syrup cup.

Tuesday: Cheesy egg & ham burrito, fresh salsa, fresh sliced oranges, apple juice.

Wednesday: Scrambled egg w/cheese & buttery toast, fresh apple, orange juice, grape jelly.

Thursday: Warm breakfast on a stick, fresh sliced oranges, apple juice, syrup cup.

Daily: Assorted low sugar cereals.

Milk: 1% low fat white milk, fat free chocolate milk.

Ballinger Elementary Lunch

Friday: Homemade cheese pizza, classic pepperoni pizza, turkey sandwich w/crackers, seasoned green peas, fresh sliced oranges, chilled fruit cocktail.

Monday: Green mozzarella chicken enchiladas w/fresh salsa, homemade beef hard shell tacos, chunky chicken salad sandwich, fresh tomato wedges, classic refried beans, homemade salsa, fresh apple, diced pears in light syrup.

Tuesday: Grilled cheese w/tomato soup, chicken nuggets w/roll, grilled tuna salad sub, crunchy cucumber slices, crispy tater tots, fresh sliced oranges, juicy pineapple tidbits.

Wednesday: Spicy baked chicken tenders, juicy hamburger, classic pepperoni pizza, crisp green bell pepper, crisp red bell peppers, peppered corn, fresh apple, chilled fruit cocktail.

Thursday: Creamy macaroni & cheese, sloppy Joe sandwich, crispy chicken ranch wrap, crunchy cucumber slices, steamed fresh broccoli, fresh sliced oranges, sweet sliced peaches.

Salad bar and condiments: Salad mix, romaine leaf, carrots & celery raw, fresh broccoli, low fat ranch dressing, ketchup, mustard & mayonnaise dispensers.

Milk: 1% low fat white milk, fat free chocolate milk.

Ballinger Secondary Breakfast

Friday: Glazed cinnamon rolls, apple juice, fresh sliced oranges.

Monday: Egg & sausage biscuit sandwich, fresh sliced oranges, apple juice, grape jelly.

Tuesday: Sausage breakfast pizza, fresh apple, orange juice.

Wednesday: Warm breakfast on a stick, fresh sliced oranges, apple juice, syrup cup.

Thursday: Egg, ham & cheese breakfast taco, homemade salsa, fresh apple, orange juice.

Daily: Assorted low sugar cereals.

Milk: 1% low fat white milk, fat free chocolate milk.

Ballinger Secondary Lunch

Friday: Golden chicken corn corn dog, classic pepperoni pizza, crisp red bell peppers, crispy sweet potato tater tots, fresh apple, unsweetened applesauce.

Monday: Spicy chicken sandwich, beefy rotini w/breadstick, fresh broccoli, crispy crinkle cut fries, spiced green beans, fresh orange, juicy tropical fruit salad.

Tuesday: Popcorn chicken w/diablo sauce & roll, popcorn chicken potato bowl w/roll, crunchy cucumber slices, cooked crinkle cut carrots, fresh apple, diced peaches.

Wednesday: Chicken fried steak sandwich, chicken fajita burrito, peppered corn, fresh orange, juicy pineapple tidbits.

Thursday: Mini chicken corn dog, chili cheese fries w/pretzels, salad bar kidney beans, seasoned green peas, fresh apple, diced pears in light syrup.

Daily lunch offerings: Grilled cheeseburger, breaded chicken sandwich, popcorn chicken w/roll.

Salad bar and condiments: Salad mix, romaine, iceberg & spinach, fresh sliced tomatoes, fresh sliced onion, pickle slices, sliced jalapenos, carrot sticks, fresh celery sticks, fresh broccoli, low fat ranch dressing, ketchup, mustard & mayonnaise dispensers.

Milk: 1% low fat white milk, fat free chocolate milk.

Winters ISD Breakfast

Friday: Cinnamon roll or cereal, grapes, fruit juice, choice of milk.

Monday: Biscuit/gravy or cereal, sausage, applesauce cup, fruit juice, choice of milk.

Tuesday: Pancake on a stick or cereal, raisins, fruit juice, choice of milk.

Wednesday: Kolache or cereal, go gurt, apple slices, fruit juice, choice of milk.

Thursday: Waffles or cereal, banana, fruit juice, choice of milk.

Winters ISD Lunch

Friday: Blizzard burger or corndog, crinkle cut fries, baked beans, lettuce/tomato/pickles, coleslaw, apple delight, choice of milk.

Monday: Chicken strip salad or chicken tenders or pizza, Italian green beans, garden salad, fresh carrots, peaches, choice of milk

Tuesday: Chicken fajita salad or crunchy taco or roast beef sandwich, Spanish rice, lettuce/diced tomato, apple crisp, choice of milk.

Wednesday: Italian salad or meatball sub or cheese sticks w/sauce, broccoli w/cheese, salad/carrots, ninja fruit, choice of milk.

Thursday: Chef salad or BBQ sandwich or grilled chicken sandwich, pinto beans, coleslaw/carrots, fresh fruit variety, choice of milk.

Winters Snack

Monday: Rice Crispy, juice.

Tuesday: Cereal bar, juice.

Wednesday: Chex mix, juice,

Thursday: Early release, no snack.

Winters ISD Head Start Breakfast

Friday: Cereal, fruit juice, milk.

Monday: Biscuit/sausage, applesauce cup, milk.

Tuesday: Pancake on a stick, raisins, milk.

Wednesday: Kolache, go gurt, apple slices, milk.

Thursday: Waffles, banana, milk.

Winters ISD Head Start & Pre K Lunch

Friday: Corndog, crinkle cut fries, baked beans, apple delight, milk.

Monday: Pizza, Italian green beans, garden salad, peaches, milk.

Tuesday: Crunchy taco, Spanish rice, lettuce/diced tomato, apple crisp, milk.

Wednesday: Meatball sub, broccoli w/cheese, salad, ninja fruit, milk.

Thursday: Grilled chicken sandwich, pinto beans, coleslaw, fresh fruit variety, milk.

Olfen ISD Breakfast

Friday: Breakfast cookie, yogurt, fruit juice, fruit, milk.

Monday: Christmas Holiday

Tuesday: Christmas Holiday

Wednesday: Christmas Holiday

Thursday: Christmas Holiday

Olfen ISD Lunch

Friday: French bread pizza, garden salad, carrot cup, apple slices.

Monday: Christmas Holiday

Tuesday: Christmas Holiday,

Wednesday: Christmas Holiday

Thursday: Christmas Holiday