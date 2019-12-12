As the city secretary for the city of Rollingwood since September, I’m excited to officially introduce myself to the community. I grew up in the San Antonio area, and I always knew that I had a passion for public service. From a young age, I attended and volunteered for events in and around the city where I lived, and I quickly learned the value and importance of civic engagement. I have a bachelor of business administration in accounting from the University of the Incarnate Word in San Antonio, and in May I received my master of public administration from Texas State University. After serving as the assistant finance director for the city of Leon Valley, I was thrilled to move up I-35 to work in Rollingwood.

Over the past few months, I have been both proud and excited to see some of the new technologies that the city of Rollingwood is employing. These technologies are not only helping those who call Rollingwood home, but they are also helping us enhance communication with our neighbors in Austin, Westlake and beyond.

Our new and improved website is a great resource for residents, businesses and visitors alike. We are continuing to work toward making this website a user friendly, all-encompassing tool for all. The website houses the city calendar, agendas and videos of meetings, job opportunities, and avenues to contact the city and share feedback. It is also a convenient way to submit online payments for municipal court fines, utility bills and park donations.

Through the city website, users can also sign up for our Swift911 alert system to receive notifications during emergencies as well as non-emergent situations, such as road closures and severe weather alerts. Swift911 has many capabilities that we plan to take advantage of in the near future, including personalized group settings where users can select the alerts they wish to receive from the city.

The city’s Development Services Department will also be unveiling the My Permit Now system in the upcoming year. This new software will act as a portal to house all information regarding permitting, plan review, inspections and much more and will make the construction process easier to manage for city staff, residents and builders doing business within the city.

The next — and, to me, the most exciting — piece of technology that we are taking advantage of is our new agenda management system. This new software works seamlessly with our website, allowing us to post meetings and interactive agenda packets in real time, providing more information than we have ever been able to provide in the past. Meetings can also be live streamed through our YouTube channel (be sure to subscribe) and directly on our website. Past meetings can also be viewed, so if you’re sad you missed those budget workshops, you can now go catch those videos from anywhere you have an internet connection.

The city is also active on Facebook and Nextdoor as a means to communicate important messages to the community. Both the city of Rollingwood and the Rollingwood Police Department have pages where you can find important alerts and non-emergent updates.

For all of these initiatives, I would like to express my gratitude to our City Council members on behalf of the Rollingwood city staff. Bringing these new technologies to the city was only possible because of the support of the council and the dedication, leadership and vision of City Council Member Wendi Hundley. Upgrading our technology, improving our public information processes and fostering greater transparency was Hundley’s passion project, and the staff, residents and public have benefited tremendously.

To me, the most rewarding thing about working in local government is being able to build relationships and help people on a personal level. I want to do this by encouraging residents to stay involved and informed, and these improvements are a great step in the right direction. If you would like more information on these new technologies or need help connecting with the city of Rollingwood, please do not hesitate to contact me at City Hall, 512-327-1838. Thank you for your continued support and involvement in the Rollingwood community. We look forward to many more exciting updates in the new year. Happy holidays to you and your family!

Ashley Wayman is the Rollingwood city secretary.