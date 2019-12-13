Friday forecast for Austin: The National Weather Service is forecasting clear skies and warm temperatures for Travis County starting today and continuing through Sunday.

Friday is set to be sunny with a high temperature near 74 degrees. In the afternoon, a light wind will kick up out of the northwest.

This evening, expect the wind to die down and temperatures to drop to about 44 degrees. Saturday will bring more light breezes, a sunny sky, and a high near 73.

But don’t expect warm December days to stick around for too long — next week will bring near-freezing numbers. Here’s a look at the National Weather Service’s forecast for the next couple of days:

Saturday: Sunny with a high of 73 degrees, low of 52 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High temperatures near 77 degrees, a low of 58 degrees.

Monday: Slight chance of showers and a high of 65 degrees. Clear skies in the evening with a low of 35 degrees.

Tuesday: Sunny with a high of 53 degrees, a low of 32.

Wednesday: Sunny with a high near 56 degrees, dropping down to 33 in the evening

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a higher near 59.