25 years ago:

WASHINGTON - In a major win for the nation’s veterans, the Supreme Court ruled Monday in a Texas case that the government must pay benefits for injuries caused by veteran’ hospitals even when the hospitals were not careless, negligent or otherwise at fault.

50 years ago:

WASHINGTON - The House turned back a Republican led drive to turn local antipoverty programs over to the states Friday and passed a bill extending the present legislation for two years.

75 years ago:

WASHINGTON - President Roosevelt “reluctantly” signed today a bill freezing social security taxes for another year at the one percent rate.

100 years ago:

Mrs. Ben Maxey and Miss Pauline von Rosenburg visited last week in Amarillo.