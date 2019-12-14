One lucky person will win a cool $10,000 Monday night when KSTV draws for the winner of the $10,000 “Shop Local” campaign.

The annual giveaway is designed to encourage residents to shop local during the holiday season, earning them a ticket for every $10 they spend at participating businesses.

“This incentivizes shoppers to spend their holiday dollars with businesses that give them a chance to win $10,000,” KSTV’s Bob Haschke said. “Obviously, the more tickets you have, the greater your odds are to win the money.”

The drawing will take place at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, at Birdsong Amphitheater in Stephenville City Park.

“The businesses will bring all the matching tickets to the park and we will draw from that group,” Haschke said. “The winner must be present to win and they have five minutes to present the winning ticket before another is drawn.

“We encourage all our local residents who participate to create a spreadsheet of their numbers, so it is easy to ascertain whether one of their numbers has been drawn.”