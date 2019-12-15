I grew up in a small town (not a bad thing, by the way), and one thing all small towns have in common is this: high school athletics are special. They are a regular topic of conversation at the local coffee shop, a source of pride for everyone and, in many ways, threads that knit the fabric of community together.

What athletes do on the field is remembered and celebrated sometimes for years to come. What they do off the field often is forgotten once the lights go down for the last time.

My hope is that doesn’t happen in Dumas, where the football team was as special off the field as it was successful on it. The Demons’ historic football season came to an end a week or so ago with a loss to Springtown in the Class 4A Division I state quarterfinals, but the team’s legacy is secure in other tangible, remarkable ways.

The Demons have lived out head coach Aaron Dunnam’s mantra: “Life isn’t all about football, but football is all about life” in memorable fashion, seeing the game for its genuine value of learning life lessons that last forever.

Too many times, we in the media train our athletic focus on negative stories: the assorted trouble-makers and rabble-rousers who probably make up less than 1 percent of prep athletes. The overwhelming majority of high school athletes are young people of exceptional quality also doing good off the field. The stories I highlight here about one school are representative of what’s happening all over the place across the spectrum of athletic programs. As we know, many good deeds take place in the quiet anonymity of the everyday with no expectation of recognition.

Most of us can agree on this: athletics should always be a training ground for character. Coaches help instill it, and competition reveals it. What those 15- to 18-year-old kids learn on the field should translate into sportsmanship, compassion, kindness, respect and a number of other admirable qualities.

For coach Dunnam’s team this year, let’s consider it mission accomplished.

Recently, a note from a parent on an opposing team written to Coach Dunnam gained incredible traction on social media, and it is worth highlighting today. In their regional semifinal, the Demons went toe-to-toe with the Decatur Eagles. By all accounts, players gave their all throughout. It was the kind of matchup the UIL playoffs are supposed to be about – two even teams giving as good as they get with the final result coming down to the last play.

In this case, that turned out to be a Dumas field goal as time expired, propelling the Demons to a 38-35 victory. We’ll let the Decatur parent, who was on the field in a local broadcast capacity for the final play, pick it up from there:

“As soon as it was over I turned my microphone off and rushed to my son’s side,” he wrote. “I was amazed by two of your players who, instead of celebrating (which would have been completely fine), had rushed to my son’s side to comfort him. I was speechless that two high school players would have more compassion for their opponent in that situation than for their own excitement in winning a playoff game in that fashion.”

The parent couldn’t remember uniform numbers, but that’s not the point. Football, like life, is marked by wins and losses. How we handle each throughout our lives says something about our character. Athletics is emotional. The natural response to winning is jubilation. In this case, the response was kindness and consolation. That doesn’t just happen; it is learned because it has been modeled.

“It was a true gesture of sportsmanship that I will remember forever,” wrote the parent. “I was honored to shake every hand of your team, congratulate them and wish them well. I wanted you to know how impressed we all were by your team’s performance, but even more so by their character and sportsmanship. That is a credit to you, your staff, Dumas High School and the parents of your players. You are obviously doing a great job, and I have become a Dumas Demon fan now that we are out.”

It’s important to point out this isn’t an isolated instance of not only doing the right thing, but also doing things right. Earlier this season, according to media reports, the team helped a 12-year-old boy diagnosed with autism and ADHD celebrate his birthday, culminating things by making the lad an honorary team captain for a regular-season game.

It’s not that we don’t have enough of these stories because I am convinced we do. Having spent many a Friday night in high school press boxes across West Texas, I know the quality of coaches who ply their trade in these parts. They are good people intent on building future leaders.

By the same token, I’ve spent a lot of time talking to young people after athletic competitions, and without exception, they are humble, gracious and quick to share credit with others.

There is a lot of truth in those words: “Life isn’t about football, but football is all about life.” And there is a lot of truth in some other words I came across recently in this season of Advent: “Hope does not change our circumstances; it changes us.”

It is a season, for people of faith especially, when hope reigns supreme. These holidays are also a time when we can slow down in the middle of all the drama, all the stress and remember we really do have a lot to be thankful for.

Sometimes those reminders come from unexpected places at unexpected times – like a football field in a Panhandle town. Thank you, Coach Dunnam and your Dumas Demons for making the holidays a little bit more special.

Your season may be over, but your words, deeds and actions will long be remembered by others.

Doug Hensley is associate regional editor and director of commentary for the Globe-News.