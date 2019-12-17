10:30 a.m. update: A man who was holed up in a North Austin car wash for much of Tuesday morning, causing a standoff with Austin police SWAT officers, has been taken into custody, police said.

Earlier: A man who Austin police say may be armed with a knife was holed up in a North Austin car wash in a standoff with SWAT officers Tuesday morning.

SWAT officers were trying to negotiate with the man who police think broke into the car wash in the 12400 block of Metric Boulevard near Parmer Lane , said senior patrol officer Demitri Hobbs, an Austin police spokesman.

Officers responded to the scene around 4:45 a.m. after people in an apartment complex nearby heard banging at the car wash. Residents reported seeing a man trying to break in to the car wash, Hobbs said.

Two other people are in police custody. They were found outside the car wash. Hobbs did not say why they were taken into custody.

Police have closed Metric Boulevard from Parmer Lane to Lamplight Village.

Hobbs said Taco Shack is not being allowed to open.