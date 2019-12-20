Children with an interest in acting or other aspects of stage production are invited to participate in Tarleton State University’s Department of Fine Arts Lil’ Theatre classes.

Starting Jan. 18, the Lil’ Theatre at Tarleton will offer Saturday classes from 9 a.m. to noon in the Clyde H. Wells Fine Arts Center on the Stephenville campus. Children will learn about acting, rehearsing, costumes, stage makeup and scenic painting. Classes conclude with a public performance of the musical “Press Start,” on Sunday, April 19.

“Lil Theatre at Tarleton’s mission is to provide an opportunity for youth to experience multiple facets of theater — acting, basic set and costume design, and painting — all under the guidance of Tarleton faculty and theater majors,” said Prudence Jones, associate professor of theater.

Tarleton theater students will direct, rehearse with the children and teach different topics in preparation for the performance. They gain true-to-life experience that includes quick problem-solving skills and the know-how to direct young actors in theatrical productions.

Enrollment is $70 per child. For more information, contact Jones at 254-968-9669, or email pljones@tarleton.eduto register in advance.