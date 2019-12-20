MISSION - This week the Mission Consolidated Independent School District (CISD) Prize Patrol made their rounds throughout the district presenting checks to the grant recipients and scholarship recipients. The district’s recipients were extremely surprised when members of the foundation, district Board of Trustees and Central Office administrators walked in with loud noisemakers and horns in celebration of their accomplishment.

A total of eight scholarships in the amount of $1000 were handed out to district employees for their continued education. Those employees receiving the scholarships are Yolanda Hinojosa, Mims Elementary School; Elizabeth Cano, Mims Elementary School; Marazul Orozco, Alton Elementary School; Sylvia Galvan Lopez, Mission High School; Lorena Lopez, Mission High School, Barbara Gonzalez, Pearson Elementary School; Juan Carlos Garcia, Pearson Elementary School, and Oscar Treviño, Transportation.

There were also eight mini-grants of $ 1000 presented to employees with special plans and project ideas that will benefit students and student learning. The mini-grant recipients are Esau Peña, Veterans Memorial High School; Irma Castro, Veterans Memorial High School; Nathan Salazar, Mims Elementary School; Miguel Moreno, Alton Memorial Jr. High School; Daisy Vasquez, Cantu Elementary School; Maria G. Rodriguez, Escobar/Rios Elementary School; Sylvia Vela, Capt. J. Castro Elementary School; and Elizabeth Adkins, Leal Elementary- School of Technology & Engineering.

The Mission CISD Education Foundation hosts several fundraising activities throughout the year in order to provide the funds for the scholarships and grants to district employees. The education foundation also provides scholarships to graduating seniors towards the end of the school year.