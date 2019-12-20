McALLEN/RIO GRANDE VALLEY - The 10th Year Anniversary for the RGV Low Cost Spay/Neuter Clinic loc 500 E. Hackberry Ave. Ste. 100-B in McAllen. The organization was founded in November 2009 not for profit organization providing spay and neuter services to the pets of the Rio Grande Val RGV Low Cost Spay Neuter Clinic Clinic has grown to serve the entire region of Hidalgo, Starr, Willacy Counties and has since performed over 68,000 spay and neuter surgeries and 90,000 pets of the Rio Grande Valley.

It has long been the mission of the RGV Low Spay/Neuter Clinic to provide not only high volume but also high quality and affordable sterilization services in an effort to reduce the pet overpopulation in the Rio Grande Valley. As the Clinic celebrates its 10th anniversary, it remains true to its mission while it also looks to broaden its focus on the overwhelming public need for affordable basic wellness preventative veterinary care.

Understanding and appreciating the important role pets play people’s lives, the clinic continues to make its services accessible and affordable to all pet owners of the Valley.

“This service provides Rio Grande Valley residents with the support they need to keep their pets healthy and in their homes,” said Dr. H. Hill, Clinic Veterinarian. She goes on to say “pet owners to obtain affordable veterinary care will ultimately reduce the number of animals surrendered to local animal shelters as well.”

The RGV Low Cost Spay/Neuter Clinic is open Tuesday-Saturday from 7:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Spay/Neuter surgeries are available by appointment Tuesday-Saturday. Wellness Clinics are held from 9:00 a.m. -11:30 a.m. on a walk-in basis for healthy pet services including but not limited to vaccinations, deworming, heartworm testing and microchipping. For more information or to make an appointment, please contact the Clinic at 956-687-7728 or visit its website at www.myrgvspayneut

The RGV Low Cost Spay/Neuter Clinic Clinic is a 501, c 3, non-profit organization. If you believe in its mission and would like to make a tax-deductible contribution, there are several ways you can do so. Visit the clinic’s website for a list of in-kind kind donations and how monetary contributions can be made. Thank you for your continued support!