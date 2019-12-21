25 years ago:

WASHINGTON - Amid all the hand-wringing over the decline of the American family, one group of researchers offered good news Tuesday: They said the better-educated, smaller families of the ’90s are helping children to learn.

50 years ago:

SAIGON - U.S. Stratofortresses Saturday pounded the A Shau Valley region where increased enemy activity has been noted as more and more North Vietnamese pour down the Ho Chi Minh trail.

75 years ago:

LONDON - American fliers dealt powerful blows at the German air force yesterday when they shot down at least 171 enemy planes while flying nearly 3,000 sorties in support of U.S. ground forces slashing at the flanks of Marshal Karl von Rundstedt’s offensive.

100 years ago:

Mrs. F.N. Payne has gone to Aspermont to spend the holidays.