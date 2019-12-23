The Erath County Humane Society is experiencing the true joy of the holiday season.

Aside from getting flooded with donations of everything from pet food to cleaning supplies, the animal shelter received an unexpected surprise late last week with a $10,000 anonymous donation.

“It came in the mail,” ECHS executive director Serena Wright said of the cashier’s check. “It was signed by a guy with the bank, and at first I thought I read it wrong.

“I immediately started crying and yelled that we just got a $10,000 check. The (volunteers) thought I was joking. I am tearing up right now just thinking about it.”

Wright said she would like to see the money be directed to the building fund, if the board of directors agrees.

“We are looking for property right now - about 10 acres - to build a new facility,” Wright said. “This donation is a huge boost to that fund.”

FLOODED WITH PET FOOD, TOYS, MORE

Schools, local businesses and individuals have zeroed in on helping the ECHS this holiday season.

“It’s been amazing,” Wright said.

Students at Morgan Mill ISD went to the shelter to read and play with the dogs and the eighth grade class held a donation drive instead of having a Christmas party.

“Three-Way School brought dog food, toys, leashes - you name it - they brought it,” Wright said

And a group from Hook Elementary also made a big donation.

“They donated a truckload of stuff,” she said. “It was crazy.”

Local restaurants Caam’s and Wingstop also held donation drives.

Wright said the generosity is a fantastic end to the year and great start to 2020.

“We are in good shape,” she said. “This has all been amazing.”