RIO GRANDE VALLEY/MEXICO - Knights of Columbus members from Texas and Mexico recently delivered supplies at a center for migrants in Matamoros, Mexico, as the Catholic fraternal organization surpassed an earlier commitment to provide $250,000 in relief for refugees along the US-Mexico border.

"We took this initiative to help some of the most vulnerable," said Supreme Knight Carl Anderson. "It is particularly fitting that we accomplished this in the days leading up to Christmas, the season of giving and a time of renewed hope."

The Knights have now contributed approximately $272,000 in grants and supplies since August to help meet the humanitarian needs of individuals at the border. At the Knights of Columbus annual convention in August, Anderson committed at least $250,000 to border aid.

More than $50,000 in supplies, including clothing, food, water, and medicine arrived at San Juan Diego and San Francisco of Asís Migrants' House, which is operated by the Catholic Diocese of Matamoros, Mexico.

The Christmas festivities at Matamoros included a Posada in which children carried statues of Mary and St. Joseph in procession to recall the Holy Family's search for a place of refuge in anticipation of Jesus' birth.

Knights volunteers were joined by Bishop Daniel Flores of the Diocese of Brownsville, Texas, and Matamoros Bishop Eugenio Lira. Fr. Francisco Gallardo, the director of the center, thanked the volunteers for their kindness, generosity and prayers.

The Knights made similar deliveries of humanitarian supplies in recent months to centers in Piedras Negras and Juarez, Mexico.

The efforts are consistent with the Knights' long history of coming to the aid of those in need who are displaced, including most recently in the Middle East and Ukraine.