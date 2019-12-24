Heritage High School advanced four rounds deep in the Class 4A Division I playoffs, went farther than any Midlothian ISD football team has ever gone, and lost to the eventual state champion, Carthage. Yet the Jaguars received no nominations to the Texas Associated Press Sports Editors 4A all-state football team.

The reason was a simple accidental omission.

In a tweet last Wednesday, Dec. 18, Dallas Morning News high school writer Joseph Hoyt said he forgot to include Heritage’s nominations when he sent his list of nominations to the AP on Nov. 27.

“As a journalist I hold people to a standard of transparency, which means I should do the same for myself. Midlothian Heritage went to the fourth round of the #txhsfb playoffs, but had no one on the 4A AP All-State team — because of a mistake I made,” Hoyt tweeted.

The four Heritage players that were accidentally left off were senior linebacker Konner Jones; senior wide receiver Jay Wilkerson; junior guard Carson Walker; and senior kicker Hayden Riggins.

Jones finished the 2019 regular season with 112 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, three sacks, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, one interception, a blocked kick and a touchdown. Wilkerson had 64 catches for 1,024 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns.

Walker graded out at 96 percent with 74 pancake blocks; and Riggins made 49 of 50 extra-point attempts and was 1-of-2 on field goals with a 34-yarder.

“There’s no excuse and it’s unacceptable,” Hoyt wrote. “I pride myself on being a community-minded journalist and I let down the Midlothian Heritage community. It doesn’t make up for anything, but I’m sorry.”

Cavender all-state

Midlothian High School senior J.T. Cavender was named honorable-mention all-state at linebacker on the Texas APSE Class 5A all-state team.

Cavender finished the season with 144 total tackles, 12 TFLs, three sacks, three forced fumbles and recoveries, and an interception. He was a unanimous first-team all-district selection.

Red Oak’s Ameer Muhammad was also named to the APSE Class 5A honorable mention all-state team at linebacker. Muhammad was a first-team all-district selection.

In Class 4A, Ferris sophomore Victor Pablo was named second-team all-state at kicker. Pablo was voted District 4-4A (II) special teams player of the year by the coaches in his district.