Police continue to investigate three deadly crashes that occurred Monday, the latest occurring just before 9 p.m. in northwest Lubbock.

After two fatal crashes involving motorcycles earlier in the day, officers responded about 8:50 p.m. to a report of a crash involving a car and pickup truck about 8:50 p.m. Monday on North Frankford Avenue at Kent Street, according to Lubbock police.

Based on the initial investigation, police believe the car was eastbound in the 5800 block of Kent Street approaching a stop sign. The pickup truck was northbound in the 3700 block of North Frankford Avenue. Both vehicles entered the intersection and collided.

The driver of the car, 34-year-old Zamunidio Castro, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger in the car was transported by EMS to University Medical Center with serious injuries. Two passengers from the pickup truck were also taken to UMC with minor injuries.

It was not immediately clear which vehicle had the right of way or what factors contributed to the crash. The Major Crash Unit investigation is ongoing.

Earlier Monday, officers responded to a crash involving a motorcycle and SUV about 3:15 p.m. on Quaker Avenue at 72nd Street. According to investigators, the motorcycle appears to have been traveling north on Quaker Avenue in the center lane, and the SUV was westbound on 72nd Street.

The SUV was stopped at a stop sign, but entered the roadway and collided with the motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle, 43-year-old Trey Barker, was taken to University Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead. No other injuries were reported.

And just after noon Monday, police responded to a crash involving a motorcycle and pickup truck on 82nd Street and Ash Avenue.

Based on the initial investigation, police believe a pickup truck pulling a trailer and a motorcycle were traveling west in the 100 block of East 82nd Street, according to a news release.

The motorcycle, which police say was behind the truck and trailer, struck the back of the trailer and caused the driver, 33-year-old David Surber, to enter the eastbound lanes. Surber and his motorcycle struck a roll-off dumpster that was traveling eastbound. Suber was pronounced dead at the scene.

All three crashes remain under investigation.