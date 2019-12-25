AUSTIN

Cap Metro schedules

Sunday service Jan. 1

Capital Metro will operate a Sunday service schedule Wednesday and Jan. 1, but there will be no MetroRail, UT Shuttle, Night Owl or E-Bus service.

Extended service will be offered Dec. 31, with MetroRail, MetroRapid and select MetroExpress routes operating until 2:30 a.m. In addition, MetroRapid will run later hours, with Routes 801 and 803 running until 2:30 a.m. Routes 980 and 985 on MetroExpress will also run until 2:30 a.m.

MetroAccess subscription trips will automatically be canceled Wednesday and Jan. 1. Customers needing to keep their subscription trips should call 512-852-7272. The reservation line will be staffed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Christmas Day.

DOWNTOWN AUSTIN

Free health screening

offered on Thursday

A free health screening will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the Austin Public Library Central Branch, 710 W. Cesar Chavez St.

A nurse from Austin Public Health will be able to help with free blood pressure, blood glucose, blood cholesterol and body fat percent tests.

BEE CAVE

Public Library to offer

parent-child workshop

The Bee Cave Public Library, 4000 Galleria Parkway, is accepting interest cards for its “1*2*3 PlaySmart” parent-child workshop through Jan. 3.

The workshop is five weeks with sessions on Wednesdays, Jan. 15 to Feb. 12, and is designed to support the role of parents as first teachers. It allows parents to play one-on-one with their toddler in specially designed environments and connects them to resource specialists in nutrition, health, literacy and child development.

The series is designed for children ages 18 months to 3 years and will be repeated in fall 2020. Attendees are asked to commit to all sessions.

Interested families must fill out an interest card at the library or email csweeny@beecavetexas.gov by Jan. 3, and selected participants will be notified by email by Jan. 7.

GEORGETOWN

Williamson EMS hosts

HeartSaver course

Williamson County Emergency Medical Services will offer American Heart Association CPR and first aid classes from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Classes will be offered at the Williamson County EMS North Campus, 3189 SE Inner Loop.

The early class, on first aid for adults, costs $30. The later class, on learning CPR and how to use an automated external defibrillator, costs $35. Classes together cost $45.

To register for one or both classes: bit.ly/1fhNSS0. To find the appropriate class, enter “Georgetown, TX” for the location, then enter the class date for start and end time.

HUTTO

Landfill to accept

Christmas trees

The Williamson County Landfill, 600 Landfill Road, will accept Christmas trees for recycling Thursday through Jan. 19 free of charge for Williamson County residents.

Flocked trees are not accepted for recycling. The landfill will be closed Wednesday and Jan. 1.

For more information, call 512-759-8881

GEORGETOWN

Library screens ’Aladdin,’

has Noon Year’s Eve event

The Georgetown Public Library, 402 W. Eighth St., will screen Disney’s live action version of “Aladdin” at 2 p.m. Friday. Free popcorn will be provided while supplies last.

It will host a Noon Year’s Eve party for children at 11:30 a.m. Dec. 31, featuring a countdown to noon, a balloon drop, crafts, treats and a photo booth.

CEDAR PARK

’Toy Story 4’ shown

Thursday at library

The Cedar Park Library, 550 Discovery Blvd., will host Family Movie screening of “Toy Story 4” at 2 p.m. Thursday.

The movie is rated G and is 100 minutes. Food and drinks in closed-lid containers are allowed.

American-Statesman staff