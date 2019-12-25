Families and residents of the Panhandle came together Christmas Day to serve those members of the community who may not have had a home to go to during the holidays.

The Amarillo branch of the Salvation Army hosted its annual Christmas Lunch Wednesday afternoon and served members of the area homeless community.

Quintin Marquez, the public relations manager for the Salvation Army in Amarillo, said the organization first fed the residents of the women’s and men’s shelters and then opened it up to the public. The organization expected to serve between 300 and 400 people during the public portion of the lunch.

"I think it is important for everyone to have a great Christmas," Marquez said. "It’s important for everyone to be able to sit down with your fellow brothers and sisters on Christmas Day and have a meal with them."

With some of the new staff at the organization, they were not sure how the annual Christmas event worked, Marquez said. The organization took the same approach to this event as they did Thanksgiving, buying the food and cooking it with the organization’s cook team, serving more than 20 turkeys, hams, mashed potatoes, stuffing and dessert to the attendees.

Marquez said volunteers came out in droves to assist the organization serving the meals on Christmas.

Major David Atkins, the corps officer for the Amarillo branch of the Salvation Army, said it is amazing to him to see the response from the community at an event like this. It shows the positive qualities of residents of the Panhandle.

"It tells me they have a heart that wants to show gratitude for the blessings in their own lives and they just want to pass that on," he said. "We even had people as far away as Dimmitt and other areas come this morning just to volunteer. That’s amazing."

Matthew Cox and his family have volunteered at the Salvation Army Christmas lunch for the past two years. He said it is a good opportunity to show his children the importance of giving to the community on Christmas.

From last year to this year, Cox said he saw an increase of the attendees partaking in the meal as well as an increase of volunteers. The increase of volunteers shows how the community embraces events like the Christmas lunch.

"To me, it shows the caring nature of people," he said. "As much as we want to be a self-centered and selfish people that there are people out there who are showing a generous and giving heart, think of other people."

Cox said he has learned things about himself through volunteering at the event.

"I’ve just learned to be thankful for what I have and what I’ve been blessed with," he said. "God gave his ultimate gift and this is a celebration of that day so why be selfish to sit around and open our gifts and gorge ourselves all day when we could give back to others who are less fortunate than us."

Amarillo is good at taking care of its people Marquez said. The ’Panhandle Spirit’ moves throughout the volunteers and helps the organization.

"They are the reason why we have that slogan in our town because they are just willing to drop whatever they are doing, drop whatever their plans were for Christmas and come over here and help out the Salvation Army," Marquez said. "There’s nothing more beautiful than a volunteer."

Marquez said he wants the homeless population of Amarillo to know they will always have a place to go.

"They have a place to go. They have somewhere where they can come and not only stay if they need a night’s sleep but they do have a place to come and have Christmas dinner and have a good meal," he said. "They do have people who care about them and people in this town who are able to reach out their hand and make them a meal."

Cox hopes the needs of the homeless community get more attention from Amarillo residents as well as the city in the future.

"There are subcultures beyond what is in your community out there that need help," he said.

For more information about the Amarillo branch of the Salvation Army, visit https://www.facebook.com/SalvationArmyAmarillo.