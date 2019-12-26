iluna@valleytowncrier.com

McALLEN - What’s a better motivation to live a healthier you as the new year approaches? Does running with over a thousand participants by your side then celebrating with a cold one do it?

The 7th Annual McAllen Marathon Scott Crane Memorial Run is happening Jan. 18 - Jan. 19 at the McAllen Convention Center. The run was inspired by brothers Scott and Robert Randall "Randy" Crane in 2013, both enjoying running long-distances. The marathon is named after the passing of District 1 McAllen Commissioner, Scott C. Crane in 2014.

The Crane brothers started running marathons for fun that then grew into a passion for living healthier lives. They wanted the city of McAllen to have an enjoyable amenity seen in big cities where marathon’s like the Scott Crane Memorial Run are hosted.

“Our numbers have over 2,000 participants and a lot of them are families who get together and form a relay team,” said Judge "Randy" Crane and brother of Scott Crane.

The McAllen Marathon is also known as a “Boston Qualifier”.

“Not many places in Texas are Boston qualifiers,” said McAllen Mayor, Jim Darling. “I know they have a race up in San Antonio that thinks it’s really South Texas and they’re not even a Boston qualifier.”

The marathon’s vision is to inspire the community to become more active and live healthier lifestyles.

“The McAllen Marathon is fun for all,” said city of McAllen Manager, Roel “Roy” Rodriguez. “We have entertainment elements along the route for runners to enjoy. This is a city-wide endeavor to improve the quality of life in our area - the most important thing about participating in this marathon isn’t where you finish, it’s that you start.”

Proud sponsors like L&F Distributors will host an afterparty at the McAllen Convention Center.

Registration is open now until Jan. 15, 2020. Available discount prices to participate in the run(s) are open now until Jan. 6, 2020.

For more information visit http://mcallenmarathon.com/ or call 956-681-3320.

Marathon Schedule Run(s) and Packet Pick-Ups

Packet Pick-Up

-Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 @ McAllen Convention Center 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. for 5K, 10K race

-Saturday, Jan. 18, 2022 @ McAllen Convention Center 7 a.m. - 9 a.m. for full, half and mile relay marathons

Races

-Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 for 5K 7 a.m. and Final Kid’s Mile run 9 a.m.

-Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 for 10K, full, half and mile relay marathons 7:00 a.m.

Marathon Partners Include:

-McAllen Chamber of Commerce

-MCISD

-City Management

-McAllen Marathon Committee

-Mcallen Public Works

-McAllen Traffic

-McAllen Convention Center

-McAllen PD and FD

-McAllen Boys and Girls Club

-City of Edinburg