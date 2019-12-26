25 years ago:

JERUSALEM - A suicide bomber who tired to blow up a bus filled with Israeli soldiers Sunday was a former Palestinian policeman who felt guilty about putting down riots in the Gaza Strip, Islamic militants said.

50 years ago:

LITTLE RIVER, Kan. - Little Kathy Adams, 6-year-old girl missing since yesterday when she left home to try out a new Christmas bicycle, was found alive today in a furnished, but unoccupied farm home near Little River.

75 years ago:

DREXEL HILL, Pa. - Sign at a drug store: “We don’t care if you do have a doctor’s prescription, we still haven’t any cigarettes.”

100 years ago:

Last Monday the mail contract was taken over by the railroad between Lubbock and Seagraves, serving Meadow, Brownfield and Seagraves through a closed pouch system, and the motor star route service between here and Brownfield has been discontinued.