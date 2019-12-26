iluna@valleytowncrier.com

McALLEN/EDINBURG - After a 2013 Roadway Bond Program with TXDOT, the completion of Auburn/Wisconsin Avenue in McAllen is finally complete.

The roadway construction is divided into two segments connecting: North Main Street with North 10th Street and 23rd Street to I-69C (U.S. Hwy 281). The 1,100 ft. roadway serves adjacent neighborhoods to the north and west, access to commercial areas in north McAllen more easily.

Travis Elementary and Morris Middle School and the McAllen Youth Baseball Complex are all en route with the new roadway extension.

“We decided to do [the Roadway Bond Program] and this is the second to last project from 2013,” said McAllen Mayor, Jim Darling. “It takes a little while to get them done but when you put it in perspective; TXDOT first conceives of the project and with us doing it in this time, this is really significant and fantastic.”

The roadway extension project was a little over than $321,000 funded through the 2013 Roadway Bond Program. It is a five-lane curb and gutter thoroughfare; two lanes in each direction with a continuous left-turn lane and sidewalks on both sides.

“Today I’m not a commissioner, today I live around the neighborhood,” said Javier Villalobos, City of McAllen Commissioner District 1. “This is one of the little parts … it’s amazing on what it has been doing. We were stuck having to go all the way down on Main Street and this cuts us right in the middle.”

Construction was performed by O.G. Construction Company, LLC from Edinburg Texas. Plans and specifications were assembled by Melden and Hunt Inc. from Edinburg Texas. The new roadway enhances east/west traffic mobility for the north quadrant of McAllen and “getting to work, home, school or other leisure activities more efficiently and safely,” said McAllen City Manager, Roel “Roy” Rodriguez.