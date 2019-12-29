Whichever we call them, courtesy, etiquette, or manners, they may all be at least partially be defined by one term. That simple, but fitting term is important. They are vital elements of our world for multiple reasons. Yet, the question is, are they as indispensable as they have been in the past?

There was a valuable lesson my parents taught me, one I will never forget. The lesson was that most people will not remember the majority of what you say. That may be a good reason to take up the hobby of writing, so what one says is recorded. Nonetheless, while my parents suggested individuals may not remember everything you say, they also asserted that most will indeed remember how you made them feel. One could easily make the argument that the latter is typically the more important of the two. Why is that the case?

Simple elements of courtesy, such as saying please, thank you, holding the door open, taking the time to exchange pleasantries, and practicing active listening are more than just being nice. Rather, they are indispensable tools that aid in one’s success in life. Such simple skills lend themselves well to attaining a new job, fostering collaboration in the workplace, facilitating commerce, promoting a sense of community, and cultivating important relationships.

Who can forget the individual who said to another, “Thank you so much for your time,” just for answering a quick question? Similarly, who can forget the individual who decided it was not worth the time to do so?

One may question if contemporary developments foster those same manners. For example, the 21st century is in many ways defined by technology. Multiple demographics today increasingly employ technology for a vast array of daily activities. For instance, the Pew Research Center notes, “Half of 18- to 29-year-olds (48 percent) say they go online almost constantly” in 2019.

Undoubtedly, online communication is a contributing factor to this trend, as it is utilized in almost every component of society today. Regardless of how the context is employed, the reasons are typically convenience and efficiency. Yet, perhaps this is where the challenge lies, as manners are neither convenient, nor efficient. They take effort, energy, and time.

Consequently, one must question if the past expectations of cordiality that have been inherent in face-to-face communication, continue to be the same today, with the prevalence of online correspondence. Finally, if society lacks that expectation when online, will they still value it when they are offline?

Of course, the answers to those questions are all relative. Individuals will continue to communicate in person and often display elements of courtesy. To what degree is the imperative question, though. Just as the Second Industrial Revolution significantly altered society in both positive and negative respects, this age has witnessed similar characteristics.

Technology has indisputably improved society in countless ways. This is not a last defense for the supremacy of “snail mail” or something along those lines. With that said, technology favors saving time as well as efficiency. It does not always foster a personal investment in each other.

Becoming invested in one another, however, is the very attribute of a compassionate and productive society. It strengthens our emotional intelligence. The first step is through granting someone your time. Take the time to say please, thank you, exchange pleasantries, and practice active listening.

Ultimately, we should strive to place more value on one another, than we do on our own time. Of course, we will know that this has been achieved when we remember not what was said, but how we have made each other feel.

Dale Schlundt holds two master’s degrees, in Adult Education and History. He has taught at Northwest Vista College and Our Lady of the Lake University. Dale is currently a faculty member at Palo Alto College and served as co-chair for the Texas Regional Alignment Network.