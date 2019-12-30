25 years ago:

Seeking to restore confidence in his management of Mexico’s currency crisis, President Ernesto Zedillo fired Treasury Secretary Jaime Serra Puche on Thursday and replaced him with Guillermo Ortiz Martinez, a technocrat favored by New York investors.

50 years ago:

WASHINGTON - President Nixon, back at the White House after a brief trip to his nearby mountain retreat, has indicated he will sign the tax reform bill before he leaves for a two-week winter vacation in California.

75 years ago:

WASHINGTON - The War Production board today called a halt on all production of civilian ammunition today.

100 years ago:

WASHINGTON - John Skelton Williams was again nominated today by President Wilson to be Comptroller of Currency.