The U.S. Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division announced on Tuesday a Texas restaurant chain, which has a location in Amarillo, has paid $44,621 in back wages to 570 employees for violating the Fair Labor Standards Act’s minimum wage and overtime requirements.

Via a media release DOL Wage and Hour Division personnel indicated in the aftermath of investigations The Plaza Restaurant paid the funds to employees and $13,420 in civil money penalties was assessed for child labor violations of the FLSA, according to a press release.

Authorities noted WHD investigations at The Plaza Restaurant locations in Lubbock, Amarillo, Borger, Dumas, and Pampa, Texas, found the employer deducted from employees’ wages or accepted cash payments to pay for required uniforms, adding the practice resulted in violations when those deductions or payments reduced employees’ wages below the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour.

The DOL said the employer also systemically violated FLSA overtime provisions when it failed to pay salaried cooks overtime when they worked more than 40 hours in a work week; violated FLSA child labor provisions by permitting 14- and 15-year-old employees to work more than 8 hours on a non-school day, more than 3 hours on a day when school was in session, and later than the permitted evening hours; and the employer failed to keep records of the number of hours employees worked, as the FLSA requires. The Wage and Hour Division also found the employer failed to provide the general notice required by the Family and Medical Leave Act.

