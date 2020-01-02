Thursday forecast for Austin: The second day of 2020 will be cool and a bit rainy, according to the National Weather Service.

Sprinkling rain was falling on the Austin area at 6 a.m. Rain chances will increase to 30% during the day, lasting between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., forecasters said.

Daytime skies will be cloudy with a high temperature of 65 degrees.

Rain chances will decrease after 1 p.m. to 20% and last until 7 p.m., forecasters said.

Skies will be partly cloudy at night as temperatures dip to a low near 48 degrees.

The weekend will be dry and mostly sunny, according to the weather service’s extended forecast:

Friday: Mostly sunny with a high near 61. Northwest winds will be blowing 10 to 15 mph. Mostly clear at night with a low around 38.

Saturday: Sunny with a high near 68. Clear at night with a low around 42.

Sunday: Sunny with a high near 72. Clear at night with a low around 44.

Monday: Sunny with a high near 66. Mostly clear at night with a low around 39.

Tuesday: Sunny with a high near 62. Clear at night with a low around 35.

Wednesday: Sunny with a high near 63.