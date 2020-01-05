I was saddened to read of the passing of Don Larsen earlier this week. I never saw him play, but my appreciation for his unique accomplishment – a perfect game in the World Series – has never wavered through five decades as a baseball fan.

Likewise, I was saddened to see the adjective “journeyman” used as a opening-paragraph descriptor of the man in the wire service obituary that hit my mobile device early Thursday. I don’t dispute its accuracy; I only question its placement.

Writing an obituary is serious business. We journalists don’t do ourselves any favors when we come across as insensitive to our audience. Would there have been any harm in omitting that word with its negative connotation in the opening paragraph and letting Larsen’s lifetime statistics speak for themselves? He pitched for seven teams in 14 years and had an 81-91 record.

I get it. He was, as the New York Times said in its piece, “an otherwise ordinary pitcher who achieved the extraordinary…” That does a much better job summarizing how Larsen captured lightning in a bottle on a fall afternoon some 60 or so years ago.

The same might be true for many of us. We live otherwise ordinary lives that include, if we’re lucky, some extraordinary experiences.

The point here is when we’re writing an obituary, we’re summarizing someone’s life, and, more likely than not, the words we write will be clipped (or printed out) and placed in a Bible or some other meaningful repository of family history. That said, the craft of obituary writing, and make no mistake, it is a craft, has changed through the years.

I’m sure this is a sign of age, but I find myself spending more time reading obituaries in our papers now. A few decades ago, I cruised on past them in no hurry to read about death. Now I’m reminded that the death rate continues to hover around 100 percent, and having been in these parts for 40 years, I recognize names regularly.

When I worked for the Dalhart Daily Texan, one of the hard-and-fast rules of the day was placing obituaries on the front page. They typically received a two-column, two-line head, and they were written with care and compassion.

A couple of things here: The publisher subscribed to the long-held belief that people got their names in the paper three times (birth, marriage, death) and wanted to make sure the local paper of record handled local deaths in a way that communicated their importance. Second, that newsroom was filled with long-term employees. More often than not, someone had a personal connection to the person about whom they were writing.

Ah, the beauty of a small-town newspaper.

For the longest time, newsrooms dedicated people to writing obituaries. Long ago, there was a formula one followed in putting them together. It was a job often assigned to a newcomer, and it was a way to test their attention to detail. Haste in writing an obituary didn’t just make waste; it could be heartbreaking – because those names listed as “survivors” are usually the first ones to read what has been written. And they know if we erred.

That world has changed somewhat. Obituaries are now handled by advertising with funeral homes and families providing the narrative details of someone’s life. That’s why the length differs and included details differ from person to person. The family can emphasize matters that are most important to them, rather than having a one-size-fits-all approach that frustrates people already dealing with grief.

A standard obituary is going to be written in a straightforward just-the-facts manner: Name, occupation or some other unique identifier, time of death and age. At one time, obituaries included a cause of death, but this practice faded over time, likely out of concern for protecting one’s privacy. Subsequent paragraphs would detail career highlights, survivors, organizational achievements and funeral arrangements. These days, all of those details appear without the constraints of journalism fundamentals. In other words, the family can share what it wants, how it wants.

Which seems perfectly OK, considering where that obituary might ultimately wind up.

That’s “standard” obituaries. In addition to those, our staff will write “news” obituaries, which are crafted when a local newsmaker dies. I almost wrote “person of significance,” but let’s face it, everyone is significant to someone. As the only person in the history of the world to do something (perfect game in the World Series), Larsen certainly qualified for a news obituary chronicling his life.

Local newsmaker obituaries in these size markets almost always merit a spot on the front page. The deceased will be well known and have had pronounced influence upon the community. Regardless, of who we’re writing about, showing sensitivity goes a long way.

It’s been a while since I’ve written an obituary. I think they might have trusted me with one or two during my time in Dalhart. This wasn’t stuff entrusted to the new person because no telling what might happen. Believe me, the ones I wrote got a long, hard review from the editor. In the years since, I’ve written primarily reflective pieces on deaths that had some sort of impact on me – either a local newsmaker or someone I admired from afar (like Dan Jenkins and Ray Westbrook in columns last year).

I find myself thinking about this topic with the dawn of a new year. Death should not be a taboo subject that merely mentioning it somehow brings misfortune one’s way. Being something of a control freak, several years ago I wrote how I want my funeral handled and other wishes when my time ends. I review it every Dec. 31 and change it as necessary.

If only I could do the same for my obituary, so that one day (hopefully long from now), I won’t be described as a “journeyman” journalist. After all, everyone deserves a sensitively and carefully written obituary.

Doug Hensley is associate regional editor and director of commentary for the Globe-News.