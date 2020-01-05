The idea of choosing your college major based even partially on income potential, as discussed in the article “Which Major Draw Bigger Paychecks?,” is one of those notions that seems like commonsense from a distance and makes little sense up close.

It is unusual for a student (other than nurses and teachers) to work in their major field of study anyway. A recent study from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York found only 27% of college graduates work in their field of study. Non-profit EMSI, a labor market analytics firm that is part of the Strada Education Network, reports only 13% of computer science majors got that first job in software development. Similarly, the likelihood of staying in software development, even if you need land that initial job, is extremely small. The average person will change careers (not jobs) three to seven times in a lifetime, according to the Department of Labor.

Standard of living is the balance between income and the cost of living you must pay to live where you work. You may eventually work online from a different state, but that is very unlikely to happen in your first job. That $81,000 computer science job is not so great if you are working for Google in San Francisco and paying the median rent of $3,108 a month for a two-bedroom apartment. The median price for a SF house is $1.3 million.

Some majors are not great performers in lifetime income, but are not intended to be. I lived for many years in Saratoga Springs, New York, home of Skidmore College. Skidmore had, and probably still has, a world-class modern dance program. The clientele were overwhelmingly offspring from extremely wealthy homes, who could afford to follow their passion. Duchess Kate was an Art History major at St. Andrews University. Why not? Lots of factors must go into the decision of choosing a major including awareness of one’s complete situation.

Finally, no career is going to work if you can’t stand it. In my Boomer generation, many young people were steered into Special Education because the field was new and there were lots of jobs. Some undoubtedly started with only the vaguest notion of what it would be like to work with the physically or emotionally disabled. Needless to say, the attrition rate was exceptionally high. This noble career should be limited to those who have a true calling for such a type of work.

So how should one choose a major? If there is a path that you would love to travel and it seems to possibly lead to a solid career, go for it. If not, pick whatever major you are most attracted to and use it to learn to write well, speak well, listen well, and think well. Any future employer will be looking for these regardless of the job they are trying to fill.

Dr. Richard Rose is the program director for instructional design and technology at West Texas A&M University.