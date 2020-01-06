Texas gas prices are unchanged in the past week, averaging $2.27/g, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 13,114 stations. Gas prices in Texas are 6.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 35.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Texas is priced at $1.99/g today while the most expensive is $3.19/g, a difference of $1.20/g. The lowest price in the state today is $1.99/g while the highest is $3.19/g, a difference of $1.20/g. The cheapest price in the entire country today stands at $1.89/g while the most expensive is $4.99/g, a difference of $3.10/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 2.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.57/g today. The national average is down 2.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 34.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Midland Odessa- $2.45/g, up 1.2 cents per gallon from last week's $2.44/g.

San Antonio- $2.20/g, unchanged from last week's $2.20/g.

Austin- $2.25/g, unchanged from last week's $2.25/g.

"To start the first week of a new decade, the national average has seen little change, but with the U.S. targeting and Iranian General in an attack last week, there is a distinct possibility that escalations in tensions may have an affect on gas prices moving forward," said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "For now, there's been no physical disruption or retribution from Iran, but it has been promised. Oil markets have risen on the rising risk of Iran retaliating, but until it happens, don't expect gas prices to see much of a jump. For now, I could see a small 5-10 cent per gallon increase over the next couple of weeks, but the real potential for fireworks at the pump will be contingent on retaliation, and whether that retaliation targets oil infrastructure like Iran struck last year. For now we're in limbo, but typically gas prices decline slightly in January and February thanks to seasonally weak gasoline demand."