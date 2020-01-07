An informational meeting for the Heart of Texas New Horizons Band was hosted at Howard Payne University’s Davidson Music Complex on Dec. 17. Topics of discussion included the schedule and location of rehearsals, and the benefits of music to the mind and body.

“We have a wonderful group of bright, enthusiastic seniors ready to launch into the new year and a new experience with the Heart of Texas New Horizons Band,” said Stephen Goacher, director of the Heart of Texas New Horizons Band. “We are grateful to HPU School of Music & Fine Arts and to the grant from the New Horizons Music International Association for making this offering to our community possible.”

The band is open to adults who are at least 50 years old. No previous musical experience is required. Participation is free, thanks to an initiative by the HPU Department of Music and a grant from the New Horizons International Music Association. Individuals interested in joining the band may bring their own instrument. Instruments are also available for rent at Brownwood Music.

The band’s first rehearsal will be held at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 14, in HPU’s Doakie Day Art Center. Following the first rehearsal, the band will meet twice a week, at 9 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday. For more information about the Heart of Texas New Horizons Band, please contact Stephen Goacher at (325) 649-8167.