A crash report released by police this week revealed additional details about the crash that left two first responders dead and another seriously injured Jan. 11 in North Lubbock County.

The crash report prepared by Lubbock police identifies 50-year-old Tammy Latham of Amarillo as the driver of a silver Ford F-250 pickup truck that struck the three first responders as they were working the scene of other crashes in icy conditions that Saturday morning on Interstate 27.

Emergency crews were responding to an initial crash about 8:19 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-27 near Drew Street/FM 1294 that involved a single vehicle that had been in the southbound lanes, crossed the median into the northbound lanes and rolled, Lubbock police Chief Floyd Mitchell said during a news conference hours after the crash.

At about 8:36 a.m., a second vehicle hauling a trailer left the southbound lanes of I-27 and rolled, coming to rest in the median 25 to 50 yards south of the first crash.

“While working both accidents, a third vehicle traveling southbound on I-27 crossed over into the median and struck two firefighters and one police officer,” Mitchell said. “This vehicle continued to travel and crossed over into the northbound lanes and came to rest after going down an embankment.”

Lubbock Fire Rescue Lt. Eric Hill, 39, and LPD Officer Nicholas Reyna, 27, were pronounced dead shortly after the crash.

Another first responder, 30-year-old firefighter Matt Dawson, was also critically injured during the incident, but remains hospitalized in stable condition, according to officials.

The report states Latham’s pickup truck rolled over during the crash and she was also seriously injured and taken to a Lubbock hospital for treatment.

According to the report, contributing factors were “unsafe speed,” and failure to drive in a single lane.

But no citations or charges have been announced and the report states the crash remains under investigation.