Updated Story: The Amarillo Fire Department announced Sunday evening the Fire Marshal’s Office ruled Sunday morning’s fire call at the Family Support Center, located at 1001 S. Polk St, as accidental.

According to Captain Kyle Joy, the public information officer for the department, crews arrived on the scene shortly before 4 a.m. Sunday morning.

The department took a defensive approach to the fire, battling it from the exterior. The roof of the Family Support Services building collapsed and crews focuses on preventing the fire from extending to connecting buildings.

"Estimated damage has been determined to be $800,000," Joy said in a statement sent to the Amarillo Globe-News. "There were no injuries at this incident. AFD crews did an amazing job of preventing the fire from extending into newly remodeled structures that share a common wall with the structure that was lost in the fire - preventing the dollar loss from being much higher."

Jim Womack, the chief executive officer for Family Support Services of Amarillo, said in a statement he is thankful for the firefighters and the officers who responded to Sunday’s fire. Throughout the day, community members have reached out to Womack about continuing the mission of Family Support Services in a different space.

"Several non-profits and businesses have contacted us to offer us temporary office space," Womack said in the statement, "and we are already working to ensure that we are back up and running as quickly as possible so that the people we serve will be impacted as little as possible."

Joy said in the statement that the department realizes the loss of the building which houses Family Support Services and Veterans Support Services affect many residents in the region.

"Our thoughts are with those citizens," Joy said, "and while the building is a total loss, we hope to see the positive work provided by each of these organizations continue in our city."

Womack said in the statement even though the building is lost, it will not stop the mission of the organization.

"We are people who care about what happens to the people in our community and we will not let this stop us," he said. "I truly believe that we will rise from these ashes and come out of this stronger than ever."

The department will continue to monitor the scene through most of Sunday evening. To find more information about helping Family Support Services and for updates, visit https://www.facebook.com/FSSofAmarillo or https://fss-ama.org/.

Updated Story (12:42 p.m.): The Amarillo Fire Department released further details on a Sunday morning fire call at the Family Support Services Office at 1001 S. Polk St.

According to Captain Kyle Joy, the public information officer for the department, Amarillo Fire will continue to have crews on scene throughout Sunday afternoon.

According to Joy, the Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office requested assistance from the State Fire Marshals Office to investigate the fire but, it is currently unknown when they will be able to get inside the structure.

"Crews arrived on scene shortly before 4 a.m.," Joy said in a statement given to the Amarillo Globe-News. "The fire has been contained to the north end of the strip of connected buildings. AFD has taken a defensive posture on this fire - battling the fire from the exterior of the structure. The roof has collapsed on the Family Support Services building. Crews battling the fire have focused their efforts on preventing extension of the fire to the connecting building."

Family Support Services released a statement on their Facebook page Sunday morning.

"At approximately 4 a.m. today we received word of a fire at our main offices and Veterans Resource Center," the statement read. "The Amarillo Fire Department continues to work to save our structure and we are grateful to them. No one was in the building. We are already working to secure places where we can serve our clients. Our agency is the staff, Board and volunteers all devoted to those who need us. Thank you for your prayers and support as we move forward. We will post more information as it becomes available."

Due to the amount of smoke from the fire, the department asks residents to avoid the area. The Amarillo Globe-News will continue to update the story when more information comes available.

Original Story: The Amarillo Fire Department responded to a Sunday morning fire call at the Family Support Services office at 1001 S. Polk St.

Below is a 9:15 a.m. (Sunday) post from the agency’s Facebook page:

