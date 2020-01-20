Interstate 35 (Hays County): The northbound left lane will be closed between Goforth Road and the Travis County line from 9 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday. Northbound Exits No. 199 (Posey Road) and No. 200 (Centerpoint Road) will be closed through November; traffic can use Exit 196 for York Creek Road and follow the frontage road.

Interstate 35 (Travis County): Alternating southbound main lane and frontage road lanes will be closed between Rundberg Lane and U.S. 290 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights, and southbound Exit 240 for U.S. 183 and the following entrance ramp will also be closed during these hours. The northbound right lane will be closed between U.S. 290 and Rundberg Lane from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights; northbound Exits 240 for U.S. 183 and No. 241 for Rundberg Lane and the northbound entrance ramp from U.S. 290 will also be closed. The northbound left lane will be closed between the Hays County line and Onion Creek from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday. The northbound left lane will be closed between Onion Creek and Brandt Road from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday. The northbound left lane will be closed between Brandt Road and William Cannon Drive from 9 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday.

Interstate 35 (Williamson County): The northbound left lane will be closed between State Spur 26-S. Austin Avenue and Texas 29 from 10 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday. The northbound left lane will be closed between North Fork-San Gabriel River and Lakeway Drive from 10 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday. The northbound frontage road will be reduced to one lane between Old Settlers and University boulevards until further notice.

U.S. 183: The southbound Cameron Road exit will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights use Interstate 35 North exit and follow the frontage road, and the left lane on the frontage road will also be closed in this area. The northbound Lamar Boulevard-Interstate 35 exit, and following entrance ramp will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. The right turn lane on the northbound frontage road will be closed at Springdale Road from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. One southbound lane will be closed between Bolm Road and Gardner Road from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. The southbound right lane will be closed at U.S. 290 to past Manor Road from 8 p.m. to 6 am. Monday through Wednesday nights and the southbound frontage road will also be reduced to one lane. The southbound frontage road will be reduced to one lane between Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Harold Court from 8 p.m. to 6 am. Monday through Wednesday nights.

U.S. 290: The eastbound right lane will be closed under Loop 1 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday and the entrance ramp under Loop 1 will also be closed. The westbound main lanes and frontage road will be closed as needed across Texas 130 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights; detour to the frontage road and follow the signs to continue west.

Texas 71: The westbound ramp to southbound U.S. 183 will be closed until Aug. 12.

Texas 130: Alternating closures for southbound Exits No. 436 to Parmer Lane and No. 437 to U.S. 290 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights; watch for detour signs. Southbound Exit No. 439 to Blue Bluff Road and the right lane between U.S. 290 and Blue Bluff will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights; detour using other exits. Northbound Exit 437 for U.S. 290 and multiple main lanes between Blue Bluff and U.S. 290 will be closed as needed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. The southbound entrance from U.S. 290 will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday; detour via Parmer Lane to Blue Bluff. The southbound frontage road will be closed as needed between Parmer Lane and U.S. 290 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. The southbound left lane will be closed between U.S. 290 and Blue Bluff as needed from 9 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Texas 138: One lane traffic control with flaggers and pilot car between U.S. 183 and Texas 195 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Locations may change daily.

Loop 111 (Airport Boulevard): No northbound access to/from northbound U.S. 183 until further notice. Detour via U.S. 183 north to next turnaround.

FM 972: One lane traffic control with flaggers and pilot car as needed between County Road 239 and Texas 95 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays with Saturday closures possible until further notice.

RM 1826: One lane traffic control with flaggers and pilot car between Kinnikinik Loop and Crystal Hills Drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday.

Bluestein Drive: Closed just east of U.S. 183 through March.

Clovis Street: Closed at Montopolis Drive through March. Detour via Walker or Ponca streets.

Eastgate Boulevard: Closed at U.S. 183 through March. Detour via Bolm Road.

Hergotz Lane: Closed at U.S. 183 until further notice. Detour via Thompson Lane.

Hermitage Drive: Closed at Interstate 35 from midnight Wednesday to Feb. 14. Detour via Fenelon, Tecumseh and Grayledge drives.

Interchange Boulevard: Closed at U.S. 183 through March. Detour via Bolm and Gardner roads.

La Crosse Avenue: Closed across Loop 1 until further notice. Use nearest crossover.

Manor/Springdale Road: The westbound right turn lane will be closed at U.S. 183 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. Reduced to one westbound lane at U.S. 183 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Wednesday nights.

Montopolis Drive: The eastbound bridge across U.S. 183 will be closed until further notice.

Norwood Park Drive: Closed at U.S. 183 from midnight Wednesday to Feb. 14. Detour via Clock Tower Drive.

Old Gregg Lane: Closed between Howard Lane and Painted Sunset Way until March 19.

Smith Road: Closed at the west side of U.S. 183 through March. Detour via Bolm Road.

Vargas Road: Closed west of U.S. 183 through March.