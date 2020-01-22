Two fires broke out overnight Wednesday, displacing four people in one and damaging a church building in another, Austin fire officials said.

Around 12:50 a.m., firefighters responded to the Westoak Woods Baptist Church in South Austin for a blaze in an auxiliary building. The church is near the intersection of Slaughter Lane and West Gate Boulevard.

The fire was contained to the one building, and fire officials said it was an accidental, electrical fire that caused about $400,000 in damage.

Later Wednesday morning, at around 3:30 a.m., firefighters responded to a duplex fire at 8912 Barons Court in Northeast Austin just north of U.S. 290 that was caused by improperly discarded smoking material, Austin fire officials said.

No one was injured in the fire, but four people were displaced and four cats are missing. Two other cats were found safe, officials said. Both sides of the duplex were damaged in the fire, officials said.

Austin Fire has a working 2nd alarm fire at the Westoaks Woods Baptist Church, 2900 W. Slaughter Lane. Stand by for media briefing location. pic.twitter.com/Gy8pv1jasM

— Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) January 22, 2020

Austin Fire has another working fire at 8912 Barons Ct. The fire has been knocked down. All residents and pets have been accounted for and there have been no injuries. pic.twitter.com/ojpm99FcYB

— Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) January 22, 2020