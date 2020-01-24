There’s one more week to make your donation to the 21st Statesman Season for Caring program.

This year the program has raised $702, 383 in monetary donations and $194,299 in cash donations, for a total of $896,682. It’s the third best year since the program began in 1999.

The local nonprofit organizations that nominated this year’s featured families will use donations to help the featured families first, but then will hundreds of other families with basic needs including rent, utilities, medical care, groceries, clothing and transportation. It becomes their emergency fund for their clients.

Donations will be accepted through Jan. 31 to count to this year’s program. You can make a donation at statesman.com/seasonforcaring or by clicking on the form below, or by mailing a check to Austin Community Foundation c/o Season for Caring, 4315 Guadalupe St., Suite 300, Austin, TX 78751.

The biggest in-kind need is still gently used cars, including one wheelchair-adapted car or van. If you can help with a vehicle for a family, email community@statesman.com or call 512-445-3590.

This year, the Austin community has accomplished a lot for our Season for Caring families with more to come. People filled P. Terry’s on Dec. 14 and raised $39,227.27. Factory Mattress gave more than $25,000 worth of beds to Season for Caring families. Whataburger gave $25,000 to launch the campaign.

The community more than met the $100,000 match from the Sheth family, and they lined up to fill tins with baked goods at the Driskill’s Cookies for Caring and raised another $8,190.

All the families received new laptops from an anonymous donor, and the kids at Grisham Middle School treated the Jackson family an amazing Christmas with more than $10,000 worth of gifts and gift cards.

We gave Catherine Swieter and her husband Eric a memorable Christmas with movie dates and fresh flowers from Austin Flower Company before she passed on Jan. 10.

We gave musician Eden Welply, who had been in a rehabilitation hospital in Houston to get stronger after being hit by a car, something wonderful to come home to as she figures out life in a wheelchair.

This month CG&S Design-Build has met with the Pace family from Meals on Wheels Central Texas to plan a bathroom remodel, new flooring and painting in their home, and Simply Sold has met with the Overton family of Any Baby Can to do the much needed home repairs.

There will be more good news to share in the coming months, but first, how can you help?