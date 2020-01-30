Thursday forecast for Austin: A bit of a dreary day is on the horizon, Central Texas.

Patchy drizzle will be possible until 1 p.m. with cloudy skies, the National Weather Service said. Then, a 20% chance of rain will last between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

The day will be chilly with a high temperature near 50 degrees, forecasters said.

Rain chances will return at 7 p.m. and increase to 30%, the weather service said. Skies will be mostly cloudy at night as temperatures dip to a low around 41 degrees, forecasters.

Lucky for us, the weekend will be sunny and cool, according to the weather service’s extended forecast:

Friday: Mostly sunny with a high near 60. Mostly clear at night with a low around 39.

Saturday: Sunny with a high near 70. Mostly clear at night with a low around 44.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a high near 73. Mostly cloudy at night with a low around 52.

Monday: Partly sunny with a 30% chance of rain after 7 a.m. and a high near 74. Partly cloudy at night with a 30% chance of rain before 7 p.m. and a low around 55.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a high near 72. Partly cloudy at night with a 20% chance of rain and a low around 39.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a 20% chance of rain and a high near 58.