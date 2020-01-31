Bastrop is one of four cities designated as one of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s inaugural certified bird cities.

It’s the first year the state parks department has issued certifications in a new program modeled after the national Bird City U.S.A. On Jan. 22, the city received a letter from the Texas Bird City Review Committee announcing its certification — a recognition that will commit the city and its resident to creating hospitable urban environments for migrating birds.

Bastrop was among 14 other cities invited to apply during the state’s inaugural year. The state parks department selected four to designate at bird cities: Bastrop, Dallas, Houston and Port Aransas.

The program requires that city’s implement certain measures to ensure that the urban area is hospitable for a wide variety of birds, such as enhancing parks with native flora, using dark-sky lighting, removing invasive species, replacing windows of city-owned buildings with glass modified to prevent bird collisions, and preventing the formation of feral animal colonies near parks.

The city would also be required to conduct public education and outreach, through workshops or flyers, to teach its residents about bird-friendly plants they can incorporate into their gardens.

Bastrop County sits along the Central Flyway — the largest and most prolific migratory bird route that takes birds to South America and back again during their twice-annual migration.

In its announcement, the Bird City Review Committee noted several highlights in Bastrop’s application, such as including the top 10 birding hotspots on the Explore Bastrop County website and involving the city library in educational and training opportunities, like encouraging the cultivation of certain plants. The committee also praised the city for “implementing a program for not disturbing trees during the nesting season.”

Bastrop and its parks board began working on its application in 2018 in a bid to lure the bird-watching community to the city and drive tourism. According to the chairwoman of the Bastrop Bird City Coalition, Dorothy Skarnulis, who helped spearhead the effort, the city’s application was a cooperative effort lodged by ten local organizations, including local chapters of the Master Naturalists, Master Gardeners and the Audubon Group, along with the Bastrop State Park and the Lower Colorado River Authority’s McKinney Roughs.

Between the local groups supporting the proposal, many of the program requirements can be met with what the groups currently offer. For instance, bird-friendly native landscape already exists at Bob Bryant Park, and the Judy Ing Memorial Chimney Swift Tower, which is maintained by the local Audubon Society, serves as a public educational tool.