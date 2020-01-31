Friday forecast for Austin: It is finally the last day of January, a month that seemed to drag on and on, and the weather will be nice!

Skies will be partly sunny during the day with a high temperature near 57 degrees, the National Weather Service said.

The high temperature is a little cooler than normal. Typically on Jan. 31 in Austin, the high is 63 degrees, according to climate data.

At night, skies will be mostly clear as temperatures decrease to a low around 40 degrees.

The weekend will be sunny and dry, according to the weather service’s extended forecast:

Saturday: Sunny with a high near 69. Mostly clear at night with a low around 43.

Sunday: Sunny with a high near 75. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 53.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. and a high near 75. Mostly cloudy at night with a low around 59.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a high near 78. Partly cloudy at night with a 20% chance of rain after 7 p.m. and a low around 42.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a 20% chance of rain an a high near 55. Mostly cloudy at night with a 20% chance of rain and a low around 38.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with a 20% chance of rain and a high near 61.