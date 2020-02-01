Americans are gearing up for Super Bowl Sunday with more than 194 million adults saying they have plans to watch the big game held this year in Miami.

But it’s not cheap.

Consumers are expected to spend more than $17.2 billion on food and beverages, merchandise and party supplies, according to the National Retail Federation.

So that made us wonder about your plans for Sunday.

The Reporter posted five questions to our Facebook page asking readers about game day plans and their thoughts on one of the biggest Super Bowls in recent memory.

According to WalletHub, 27 percent of Americans say they will throw a Super Bowl party while 27 percent say they will attend one.

But Glen Rose resident Molly Golson said she plans to skip the parties and watch the game at home.

When it comes to food, well, that’s a whole new ball game. (Pun intended.)

Americans are serious about snacking when it comes to watching football and will scarf down an estimated 1.4 billion chicken wings on Sunday.

Golson says she will munch on chips and queso while Facebook user Kri Sti says chips, homemade dip, cocktail wieners, wings and steak are on her Sunday menu.

Here are some more fun facts about the Super Bowl.

• $7,438 - average price for a Super Bowl ticket.

• $3,652 - lowest price for a ticket.

• $27,983 - highest price ever paid for a Super Bowl ticket.

• 10 million - pounds of ribs that will be sold during week leading up to the Super Bowl.

• 8 million - pounds of guacamole that will be consumed on Sunday.

• 51.7 million - cases of beer sold on Sunday.

• 23% - viewers who say the commercials are the best part.

• 1 in 10 - people who will miss work on Monday.

• $5.6 million - the average cost for a 30-second commercial.

Statistics from WalletHub and the National Retail Federation.