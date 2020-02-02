



The Amarillo Police Department recognized Officer Zachary Cremers, Officer Chance Harlan and Officer Chris Thompson for its weekly Feather in Your Cap Friday honors.

On Dec. 13, 2019, at least three times that day, officers had been sent to the area of SW 8th and Jackson, on a male subject checking door handles, possibly trying to break into cars, APD said. One of the callers was able to get some video, and gave police a suspect vehicle description and possible license plate. Officers ran the plate and were able to get an owner’s name and idea of who to look for.

At around 5:45 p.m. that day, Cremers was driving around the west side looking for the possible suspect, or anyone else trying to break into cars. At around 6:19 p.m., he saw the possible suspect vehicle driving eastbound on Amarillo Boulevard. He began following the car, and the driver was speeding, so Cremers initiated a traffic stop. They stopped at the intersection of Amarillo Boulevard and Hughes Street.

Cremers made contact with the driver and advised he had stopped him for speeding. Harlan arrived on the scene, and while Cremers was writing the citation, he asked the driver if he could search his car. The driver gave consent. While searching the vehicle, Harlan located several different items of drug paraphernalia.

After that, Thompson arrived and placed the driver under arrest for the paraphernalia. He then assisted with searching the rest of the vehicle and taking photos of the evidence. During the vehicle search, two handguns were located, along with a few other bags of what appeared to be marijuana. APD said the guns were not stolen or illegal, but they were taken and booked as personal property. The marijuana was booked as evidence, and a report was made, but with no charges on it at this time.

“The subject was booked into jail for the paraphernalia. More importantly though, he was fully identified and auto burglaries were potentially prevented by this contact,” APD said. “We want to thank these officers for their proactive enforcement and dedication to making Amarillo a safer place to live work and play.”