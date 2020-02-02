AGN Media Editorial Board

The community celebrated the newest additions to the Man and Woman of the Year club, but it also did much more than that earlier this week.

It put generations of leadership on display, providing a glimpse of the past, a reminder of the present and a glance toward the future. One constant thread running through the fabric of Amarillo’s achievements and accomplishments has been humble visionary leaders with a commitment to serving others and community.

Congratulations to Paul Engler and Beth Duke, who were tabbed Man and Woman of the Year, respectively, during the annual January event held in the Heritage Room of the Amarillo Civic Center Complex. The luncheon once again drew a capacity crowd. The event was presented by FirstBank Southwest.

Thursday’s festivities marked the 69th time AGN Media has named the Man of the Year and the 45th time the Woman of the Year has been presented.

Engler certainly is no stranger to casting a vision or sharing with the community. He and partner Tom Dittmer launched Cactus Feeders in 1975 and he has spent a lifetime giving back to the city and its people.

The same is true of Duke, the executive director of Center City of Amarillo, who has had a longtime passion for Amarillo and the people who call it home.

It should come as no surprise then that both recipients were humbled by the moment.

“It was a surprise to me,” Engler said. “I didn’t realize the history of these Man and Woman of the Year awards. … I thought ‘Golly, I never thought I would be in the same league of those people.’ I am very appreciative.”

The community is equally appreciative of Engler and his philanthropy, A well-known example is the Paul F. and Virginia Engler Foundation’s gift to West Texas A&M University, which has been recognized as one of the largest in Texas to any institution, promising at least $1 million per year for no fewer than 80 years in support of the WTAMU College of Agriculture and Natural Sciences and the College of Business.

“To be included on that roster, which is really an honor roll, of the people who have made Amarillo great, is just more than I can imagine,” Duke said. “I am so grateful and humbled because I have worked hard all my life and to get that recognition is very special.”

Duke moved from an outstanding career as city editor of the Globe-News to Center City, a nonprofit organization dedicated to the preservation and revitalization of downtown Amarillo.

The Man of the Year tradition dates to 1950, when Harold Dunn, a man of exceptional vision, gifts and talent, was honored by this newspaper for his civic engagement and other community contributions. In 1974, the Woman of the Year honor was added with Katherine Wilson the inaugural recipient.

A look back at those who have received this honor is a who’s who of the community and a tribute to the tradition of great leadership from which Amarillo has prospered. Thursday’s event functionsed as a reminder of how far the city has come and of those who helped pave the way – not just for themselves but for future generations to come.

FirstBank Southwest Chief Executive Officer Andy Marshall captured the sentiment best in remarks he made:

“The leadership we have now, the leadership we have in the near term around here is tremendous,” he said. “It’s the best I’ve seen, and I’ve lived all over the world. Leadership is not born, some are better than others, but it’s not born. Leadership is nurtured.”

Additionally, two 2019 Headliners were honored: Jerry Hodge, who played a key role in bringing affiliated professional baseball back to the city, and the Amarillo Sod Poodles, who played a key role in delivering a memorable inaugural season of affiliated professional baseball to the city. The team won the Texas League title last season and is gearing up for 2020.

“The true heroes in this is our community,” Tony Ensor, the franchise’s president and general manager, said. “Literally, the best community of baseball. We have the 10th man like no one else does.”

Finally, six Amarillo residents were named Citizens on the Move for their positive contributions to the community. This year’s recipients were: Lanitra Barringer, Brooks Boyett, Andrew Hall, Chris Villegas, Waylon Walker and Lizzie Williams.

We offer our congratulations to all of the leaders and influencers recognized during an event that offers the chance to pause, celebrate and appreciate the power and scope of its community leadership.

Each of you in your own unique and gifted ways has helped shape the look and feel of this community, and that is something of which everyone can be proud.