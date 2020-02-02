Did Texas Tech win the Super Bowl?

Texas Tech’s Saddle Tramps rang the victory bells on the Tech campus for 15 minutes Sunday evening following the Kansas City Chiefs’ 31-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl.

And Red Raider nation, Texans and Kansas City Chiefs fans alike were quick to take to social media to share their excitement for the Chiefs and former Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes in their Super Bowl win.

From around the country, here are some notable quotes:

President Donald Trump: “Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs on a great game and a fantastic comeback under immense pressure. We are proud of you and the Great State of Missouri. You are true Champions!”

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott: “Patrick Mahomes did what he knows best: #WreckEm. Congrats to @Chiefs”

Texas Tech Chancellor Dr. Tedd L. Mitchell: “Congratulations, Patrick! Red Raider Nation is extremely proud of you! From @TexasTech, it’s possible!”

Texas Tech Chancellor Emeritus Kent Hance: “When the @Chiefs needed to win the Super Bowl they called on Texas Tech Red Raider @PatrickMahomes to lead them to a 31-20 victory. Mahomes dreams no little dreams. @TexasTech & @TechAthletics are so proud of him.”

State Rep. Dustin Burrows, R-Lubbock: “Congratulations @PatrickMahomes! Red Raiders Nation is proud of you!”

State Rep. John Frullo, R-Lubbock: “Mahomes Magic Continues, Congratulations Patrick!”

Jarrett Culver, Minnesota Timberwolves and former Texas Tech Men’s Basketball star: “@PatrickMahomes You the goat, congrats brother”

Luke Doncic, Dallas Mavericks: “Congrats my guy! U deserve it!”