To experience a uniquely American fusion of idealism, effort and beauty, one can visit Mount Holyoke College in the Berkshire mountains of Western Massachusetts. While the ancient broad leaf trees and venerable Victorian buildings suggest restful contemplation, that is only part of the story. In the 19th century, this is where young women spent 16 hours per day preparing for a life of service. They rose at 5:15 and engaged in required activities till 9:00 at night —a very different conception of “going to college.” That was the easy part. By 1867, 20 percent of all certified female missionaries in America and many nurses stationed overseas came from Mount Holyoke. Some went to China to help with the epidemics there. Some never came back.

The record of this noble institution is not unblemished. In 1897, they invented letter grades and we have been plagued with them ever since. The original system went from the coveted A to a Failing grade of E. Only later did Failing become F. My guess is that was because some mischievous little darling tried to convince Mother and Papa that E really meant “Excellent” and got caught.

Today, college grades are issued in what Forbes magazine calls “Monopoly Money.” Consider the widely held notion that “A” means Exceptional and “B” means Above Average. In the 1960s, 15% of all college grades were “A”. Now its 45%, and “A” is the most commonly awarded grade. 75% of all grades are A or B, meaning that 75% of all students are “above average,” which is mathematical insanity. Such grades give the best students no way to differentiate their true excellence. If everybody is getting an A, what does an exceptional student’s A really mean?

Grades have a narcotic effect on the national university system which works against meaningful modernization and reform. Students with gaudy transcripts full of A’s can easily convince their bill-paying parents that they are doing well. Happy students give professors glowing evaluations. If students, parents, and professors are all happy, our political leaders are not inclined to raise questions—at least until some students graduate, don’t have marketable skills, and can’t get the type of job they hoped for to make them self-supporting. Then B is for Basement, which the part of their parents’ home where they are going to live.

Grades sometimes encourage student cowardice. Research tells us, and students assume, that math and chemistry classes grade tougher than education and literature classes. This may be because grading Liberal Arts essays is subjective, but grading chemistry problem solutions is far more objective. Either you solved the problem or you didn’t.

The grading gap, along with parents who are used to seeing only A’s all through high school, discourages students from taking a chance on a science course which they might like, and which might lead to a hobby or even a career. If you think students don’t worry about grades when choosing courses, check out some of the online professor rating services that they use. RateMyProfessors.com uses two factors, Quality and Difficulty. ULoop.com rates on Helpfulness, Clarity, and Easiness! The one common factor is how likely the student is to get an A.

There are a lot of problems, like polio, that were fixed after existing for many generations. This one can be fixed too, but not by any individual university. If you build a ten-foot-wide dam across part of a mile-wide river, the water will happily gurgle around that dam. If a particular university tried to “get tough” on grades, a significant number of students would just go elsewhere for a less demanding ride. Actually, Princeton University once tried to cap A grades for graduate students at 35%. Their graduate school lost applicants and they abandoned the idea.

We need a way to evaluate student performance that is truly meaningful for students, parents, and potential employers in a way that letter grades are not. That vehicle is the Comprehensive Portfolio, which is an organized collection of all the major projects a student has done during his or her college career including substantive personalized comments from the supervising professors. There was a long history of evaluating European university students on the quality of their products before letter grades took over. Of course, realistic student assessment through a Portfolio System would require a number of other structural changes in the way our universities do business. There is no progress without a price.

Dr. Richard Rose is the program director for instructional design and technology at West Texas A&M University.