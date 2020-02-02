The warm, sunny weather may have been a clue, but after Pennsylvania’s Punxsutawney Phil did not see his shadow this morning, the furry rodent is predicting that spring will be early this year. A rare occurrence, experts say.

Sunday’s warmth and sunshine in Austin will complement Phil’s predictions and Super Bowl Sunday festivities with a high near 75 and an overnight low around 55, the National Weather Service said.

A system moving through the area Monday will bring some low chances of rain throughout the day. Highs are expected to reach the low to mid-70s Monday and mid-70s to low 80s Tuesday.

But the warm weather will be snatched away pretty quickly with a cold front moving into the area overnight Tuesday, forecasters said.

Gusty winds of 20 to 30 mph are expected behind the front Wednesday, bringing back those realities of winter with highs in the mid-40s and overnight lows in the low to mid-30s. A slight chance of showers remains possible, meteorologists said.

Temperatures will begin to recover Thursday as skies clear up and highs rebuild. Friday highs will be back in the 70s. Saturday's conditions will echo a similar pattern. The forecast remains dry through Sunday, forecasters said.

Here’s what lies ahead:

Monday: A 20% chance of showers after noon. Mostly cloudy with a high near 72 and an overnight low around 60.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a high near 78 and an overnight low around 39. A 40% chance of showers is possible after midnight.

Wednesday: A 20% chance of showers with a high near 49 and a 40% chance of showers with an overnight low around 32.

Thursday: Sunny with a high near 57 and an overnight low around 39.

Friday: Sunny with a high near 71 and an overnight low around 46.

Saturday: Sunny with a high near 71.